Eskenazi Health Insurance Fair and Vaccination Event

Radio One & Eskenazi Health encourage you to get regular check-ups and screenings because prevention and early detection is the best way to stay healthy. You can take better care of yourself and your loved by choosing the right health care coverage. Join Radio One on Saturday December 2 from 10a-2p at the Eskenazi Health Downtown campus to learn more about your options for health care coverage. Eskenazi Health will have representatives onsite to available to assist in all things Marketplace and Medicaid, including eligibility. During the event you can also indulge in a little self-care – by updating your vaccines. COVID and flu vaccines are available at the event. Vaccines can keep you and your whole family from getting seriously ill. Ages 6 months to senior can receive updated COVID for free whether you have insurance or not. Flu shots will also be available.

Take special care of yourself and your loved ones this holiday season-at Eskenazi Health Downtown Campus Saturday Dec 2 for help with Healthcare coverage, free COVID & FLU Vaccines.

For More information visit ekenazihealth.edu/events