First Annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair

  • Date/time: May 23rd, 12:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Venue: Riverside Park and Family Center
  • Address: 2420 E. Riverside Drive
Join The Light The Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, and the Marion County Commission on Youth for the First Annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair on Sunday, May 23rd at Riverside Park and Family Center. A Day of entertainment, guest speakers, and important mental health information.

Attention Indianapolis Teens!

According to Mental Health America, young people are struggling the most with their mental wellbeing. Did you know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, youth ages 11 to 17 have been more likely than any other age group to report moderate to severe symptoms of anxiety and depression? We want to help change that!

Join us May 23, 2021, from noon – 4 pm for the first annual Teen Emotional and Mental Understanding Fair at Riverside Park and Family Center. This event is hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council, Marion County Commission on Youth, the City of Indianapolis Mayor’s Office, and The Lilly Endowment Foundation. This event will be full of fun, entertainment, and important mental health information. Come experience live DJ performances, teen-led panel discussions, guest speakers, and a host of vendors. We would love for you to join us!

