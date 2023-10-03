Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell Live Broadcast

- Date/time: Oct 6, 6:00am to 10:00am
- Venue: Madam Walker Legacy Center Ballroom
- Phone: (317) 236-2099
- Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46202
- Web: https://madamwalkerlegacycenter.com/
Come on out and join us for a live broadcast of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell from 6 AM – 10 AM! Performances by Lamar Campbell and Demetrius West will take place during the 8 o’clock hour! Free admission at Madam Walker Legacy Center Ballroom!
More from Praise Indy
-
Register For A Chance To Attend Erica Campbell's Album Release + Concert In Indy!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
Eastern Star Church
-
Praise Break With Tony Lamont
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis