IBA Spring Career Fair 2024

IBA - Indiana Broadcasters Association Career Fair in Indianapolis
  • Date/time: Mar 23, 2:00pm to 4:30pm
  • Venue: 502 East Event Centre
  • Address: 502 E Carmel Dr, Carmel, IN 46032

More than 100 Indiana radio and TV stations are attending the Spring 2024 Indiana Broadcasters Association Career Fair this year!

The event takes place on March 23rd from 2:00PM to 4:30PM Eastern at 502 East Event Center in Carmel, IN.

Free parking is available.

Job seekers should come prepared with examples of their work, a current resume, and should also “dress for success” for on-site job interviews to fill some 100 openings in Indiana radio and TV stations.

Your Broadcast Career Starts Here!

