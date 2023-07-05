IBE Summer Celebration

Summer Celebration, Indiana Black Expo’s largest event that showcases Black Culture in Indiana is in its 52nd year. As a pillar of the state, IBE’s priority focus areas include economics equity, education equity, community empowerment and health equity. All proceeds from Summer Celebration help support IBE’s year-round initiatives, including its Education Conference, Black Business Training Institute, Scholarship Fund, Performing Arts Academy, Community Learning Hub and more.

During Summer Celebration, the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Care Center actively raises awareness for Minority Mental Health. Eskenazi’s focus is to promote understanding and support for mental health issues within minority communities, fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Live Broadcast hours from Summer Celebration:

Friday: 1-3 pm

Saturday 12-6 pm

Sunday: 1-4 pm