- Date/time: October 28th, 5:30pm to 9:30pm
- Venue: Merchant Logo Madam Walker Legacy Center
- Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46202
On Thursday, Oct. 28th the Madam Walker Legacy Center is launching ImageNation’s Cocktails & Sōl Cinema Series with a special screening of the film, “NATIONTIME” – a report on the 1972 National Black Political Convention held in Gary, Indiana.
This historic event gathered Black voices from across the political spectrum, among them Jesse Jackson, Dick Gregory, Coretta Scott King, Dr. Betty Shabazz, Isaac Hayes, and more.
Narrated by Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, the film was considered too militant for television broadcasts at the time.
The event will begin with a reception featuring complimentary cocktails and a live DJ! After the film screening guests will enjoy a talkback featuring national and local leaders.
This event is sponsored by Megan Barrow – State Farm and the Central Indiana Community Foundation.