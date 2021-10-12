Back To Events

ImageNation’s Cocktails & Sōl Cinema Series

Image Nation’s Cocktails & Sōl Cinema Series
  • Date/time: October 28th, 5:30pm to 9:30pm
  • Venue: Merchant Logo Madam Walker Legacy Center
  • Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46202
On Thursday, Oct. 28th the Madam Walker Legacy Center is launching ImageNation’s Cocktails & Sōl Cinema Series with a special screening of the film, “NATIONTIME” – a report on the 1972 National Black Political Convention held in Gary, Indiana.

.

This historic event gathered Black voices from across the political spectrum, among them Jesse Jackson, Dick Gregory, Coretta Scott King, Dr. Betty Shabazz, Isaac Hayes, and more.

.

Narrated by Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, the film was considered too militant for television broadcasts at the time.

.

The event will begin with a reception featuring complimentary cocktails and a live DJ! After the film screening guests will enjoy a talkback featuring national and local leaders.

.

Purchase tickets today before they sell out at www.MadamWalkerLegacyCenter.com

This event is sponsored by Megan Barrow – State Farm and the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

Photos
