- Date/time: May 28th, 6:00am to 12:45pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Phone: 3174928500
- Address: 4790 W 16th St., Speedway, Indiana, 46222
- Web: More Info
It’s the buzz of energy in the Indiana air. It’s the sense of pride racing through your heart. It’s that feeling connecting you to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” It’s time to come Back Home Again Sunday, May 28 for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.
