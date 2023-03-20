Back To Events

InspireHER Reception and Awards!

Womens History Month Networking reception for all brands
  • Date/time: March 29th, 5:30pm
  • Venue: The Amp at 16 Tech
  • Address: 1220 Waterway Blvd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202
Join us as we celebrate dynamic women across the Indianapolis area during our InspireHER Reception and Awards. Cheers to all our honorees.

