Ivy Tech & Radio One Career and Community Resource Fair

- Date/time: March 29th, 11:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center
- Address: Indianapolis, Indiana, 46208
Join Ivy Tech and Radio One’s Career and Community Resource Fair, Wednesday, March 29th, from 11 am – 2 pm, at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center!
