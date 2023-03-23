Back To Events

Ivy Tech & Radio One Career and Community Resource Fair

  • Date/time: March 29th, 11:00am to 2:00pm
  • Venue: Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center
  • Address: Indianapolis, Indiana, 46208
Join Ivy Tech and Radio One’s Career and Community Resource Fair, Wednesday, March 29th, from 11 am – 2 pm, at Ivy Tech Community College Culinary and Conference Center!

