JUNETEENTH LEGACY FEST

- Date/time: June 16th
- Venue: Legacy Center
- Address: 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN
The Madam Walker Legacy Center’s Legacy Fest presented by the Indianapolis Foundation is a 3-Day celebration happening over Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend.
The weekend kicks-off with a Legacy Ball and concert headlined by the “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight on Friday, June 16, 2023 and continues with a free family-friendly Block Party presented by Indiana University/IUPUI on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18.
For more info and tickets please visit:
http://www.MadamWalkerLegacyCenter.com
