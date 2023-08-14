Labor Day Praise Fest 2023

- Date/time: Sep 4, 12:00am
- Venue: Grace Apostolic Church
- Address: Indianapolis, IN, 46202
- Web: http://tiny.cc/LaborDayPraiseFest2023
Labor Day Praise Fest – Todd Galberth
GRAB YOUR TICKETS TODAY
http://tiny.cc/LaborDayPraiseFest2023
Come join us for an uplifting and soulful celebration at the Grace Apostolic Church in Indianapolis, IN, USA! Get ready to groove to the beats of amazing gospel music, as we honor and appreciate the hard work of all laborers on this special day.
