Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | August 19th

- Date/time: Aug 19, 4:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Georgia Street
When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season!
Prior to Colts home games plan on stopping by the tailgate on Georgia street! The Peterman Brothers will be there too!
There will be Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, Live Music, food, and a chance to talk with Brendan King!
There is no better place to get yourself prepared to root on the Colts to a VICTORY!
Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Bears – August 19 | 4PM – 7PM
Future Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Jaguars – September 10th | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Rams – October 1st | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Titans – October 8th | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Browns – October 22nd | 10 AM – 1PM
Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM
Click the Peterman Brothers logo to learn more about the Peterman Brothers – Heating/Cooling/Plumbing/Electrical Business! You won’t regret it!
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Israel Houghton Reveals Divorce From Wife, Accepts Blame: ‘I Failed And Sinned In My Marriage’
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Deitrick Haddon Ex-wife, Damita Haddon, Finally Breaks Her Silence!
-
The 35th Black and Minority Health Fair 2021 Sunday July 18th Noon - 6PM
-
Community Connection Tuesday July 11th 2023
-
Community Connection Wednesday July 12th 2023