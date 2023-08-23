Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | October 29th

- Date/time: Oct 29, 10:00am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Georgia Street
- Address: 126W E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN, 46225
- Web: https://indianapolis.petermanhvac.com/?location=9016139&campaign=15548160384&content=569275142059&keyword=peterman%20plumbing&gclid=Cj0KCQjw3JanBhCPARIsAJpXTx6f4s8rDA5Z-LSzCYVAGM7dUygKTWTgPfIpLrVvPdJSjyQ2fKbYqHkaAlTeEALw_wcB
When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season!
Its our last Georgia Street Tailgate! Plan on stopping by Georgia Street to visit with us and Peterman Brothers!
Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, live music, food, and yard games will all be onsite to keep you entertained before kickoff!
Let’s root the Colts on to a VICTORY!
Final Tailgate Event Date:
Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM
Click Peterman Brothers logo to learn more about Peterman Brothers Heating/Cooling/Plumbing/Electrical Business!
You won’t regret it!
