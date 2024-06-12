Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Praise Exclusive Show: Yolanda Adams At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Add to Calendar
Yolanda adams performing on the Indiana State Fair
  • Date/time: Aug 18, 7:30pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds

Praise Indy is excited to bring you an exclusive Show with Yolanda Adams!

It will be at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage during the Indiana State Fair.

Show will be on August 18th at 7:30 PM!

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close