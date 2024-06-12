Praise Exclusive Show: Yolanda Adams At The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

- Date/time: Aug 18, 7:30pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
Praise Indy is excited to bring you an exclusive Show with Yolanda Adams!
It will be at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage during the Indiana State Fair.
Show will be on August 18th at 7:30 PM!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!
-
July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024