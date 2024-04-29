QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Suicide Prevention Training

Course Description:

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer – training that teaches 3 simple steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Just as people trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver help save thousands of lives each year, people trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Each year thousands of Americans, like you, are saying “Yes” to saving the life of a friend, colleague, sibling, or neighbor.

Course Objectives:

· Provide an overview of the prevalence of suicide (deaths, attempts, and suicide ideation)

· Raise awareness of the preventability of suicide

· Recognize the warning signs of suicide

· Build basic skills to recognize and respond to those at risk for suicide

DATE: MAY 4, 2024

TIME: 9:00 A.M. —11:00 A.M.

ARRIVAL: 8:45 A.M.

LOCATION: 40 MONUMENT CIRCLE, Indpls, IN

COST: FREE REGISTER: tcosby@radio-one.com

*REGISTRATION WILL BE CAPPED AT 35 PARTICIPANTS.