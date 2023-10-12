Safe Night Halloween at the State Fairgrounds

- Date/time: Oct 31, 5:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds - Celebration Park
Be a part of one of the best community events in Central Indiana – the 27th Annual Safe Night Halloween Trunk or Treat on Halloween night in 2023.
More than 3,000 children will enjoy Halloween at the Fairgrounds and your support makes this FREE community event possible!
The event is on October 31st at the Indiana State Fairgrounds – Celebration Park from 5PM – 7PM.
We can’t to see you there!
