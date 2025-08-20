Stop The Music – Brought to you by Eskenazi Health

- Date/time: Sep 10, 1:00pm to 3:00pm
- Venue: Listen Live on Praise Indy
Join us Wednesday September 10th starting at 10am as we STOP THE MUSIC on Praise Indy and have a serious discussion about suicide prevention.
Young adults, Mental Health experts and Doctors from Eskenazi Health will share experiences and information to help prevent the unthinkable.
If you feel you need help, help is available! Speak with someone today!
Call the Suicide and crisis lifeline: 988
- this hotline is available 24 hours a day
- 365 days a year
You can also visit the suicide crisis support link: https://www.iasp.info/
American Foundation for suicide prevention launches suicide prevention resources for black and African American communities – CLICK HERE to learn more.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide and seeking emotional support, there are crisis lines available via phone, chat, or text – CLICK HERE
24/7 Suicide and Crisis Helpline—988 – CLICK HERE
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center