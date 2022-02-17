Back To Events

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis Preliminary Breakfast

Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indpls
  • Date/time: February 22nd
  • Venue: The Jewel Center
  • Address: 3333 North Illinois, Indianapolis, IN
Tuesday February 22nd at 10 AM
Guest Speakers:

The Honerable Kerry Forestal – Marion County Sheriff
The Honorable Vop Osilli – President of the Indianapolis City-County Council District 11

Phone Guests:

Elder Lionel Rush – President, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance & Sr. Pastor at Greater Anointing Fellowship Church Of God In Christ (COGIC)
Lonell “King Ro” Connelly – IMA Presidential Assistant, Community Activist, Former City County Councilman, Musician, Entertainer
Dr. Thomas Brown – Host of Operation Breadbasket Presents: Harambe—Sat mornings @ 9:00 on Light, Veteran Civil Rights Activist

