The Legends of Gospel 2024

- Date/time: Dec 15, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
- Address: 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Experience star-studded “The Legends Tour” that the entire country is talking about.
Unforgettable music from Donnie McClurkin, Marvin Sapp & Hezekiah Walker.
Be inspired by the music that uplifts and heals. “The Legends Tour” is the perfect event for the entire family.
Show Date: 2/15/24 7:00pm
Location: Clowes Memorial Hall – 4602 Sunset Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Onsale Timeline:
- PRESALE – Wednesday 12/13 “PRAISE” starting at 10am
- General public on sale – Friday, December 15th at 10am
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Black Santa Toy Drive At The Madam Walker Theatre!
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year