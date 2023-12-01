Toy Drop At Mcdonalds on 57th Street

- Date/time: Dec 5, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Mcdonalds 57th Street
- Address: 4802 W 57th St Indianapolis, IN 46254
Stop by Mcdonalds on 57th street (4802 W 57th St Indianapolis, IN 46254) on December 5th from 3PM – 7PM as Praise Indy will be onsite!
Bring some new toys to donate for other kids in need during the holiday season.
Let’s spread holiday cheer together!
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
Maeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
Butter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speaks with B Swift
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
Earnest Pugh Is Appointed Worship Pastor At The Light House Church in Houston, Texas