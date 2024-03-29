Listen Live
Good Friday Service: New Horizons Church – Seven Sayings Of Christ From The Cross

  • Date/time: Mar 29, 7:00pm to 9:00pm
  • Venue: New Horizons Church
  • Address: 7315 E 75th St, Indianapolis, IN 46256

New Horizons Church – Seven Sayings Of Christ From The Cross

Friday, March 29th at 7pm, join New Horizons Church for their Good Friday worship, Seven Sayings of Christ from the Cross.

Seven great preachers from seven great churches will minister the following words from Christ on the Cross.

If you can not attend, check out the service live at our link below or watch it after the event has happened.

Happy Easter weekend to all!

