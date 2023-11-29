Make sure your power rests in what God said about you, because no matter what you feel, God's word is true.
WASHINGTON D.C. — November 27th through December 1st is National Tax Security Awareness week and with that the IRS partnered with Security Summit to provide people with a list of tips for staying safe as tax season approaches. The release from the IRS includes a “Taxes-Security-Together” Checklist for tax professionals with tips including: – Use […] The post IRS And Security Summit Release Tips For National Tax Security Awareness Week appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
INDIANAPOLIS–One person was shot at a pub in Broad Ripple early Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an employee at Connor’s Pub was shot around 1:30 a.m. Connor’s Pub is a small bar just north of the Broad Ripple strip. It has food, drinks, live music, and an outdoor patio. Investigators believe a […] The post Security Guard Shot at Pub in Broad Ripple appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
POSEY COUNTY, IND — Two St. Louis women are facing charges in southern Indiana following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of ten pounds of meth. On Interstate 64 in Posey County, an Indiana State Police trooper recorded a Dodge Charger traveling at 88 mph. Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper […] The post State Troopers Find 10 Pounds of Meth During a Traffic Stop appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
-
North Korea Fires Three Short Range Missiles
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
5 itemsMaeta Talks Music & Performing in Her Hometown with B. Swift
-
16 itemsButter Art Fair Presented By Gang Gang Kicked Off In Indianapolis
-
Colts QB Anthony Richardson & Willie Williams Speaks with B Swift
Get Informed!