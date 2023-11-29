INDIANAPOLIS–One person was shot at a pub in Broad Ripple early Tuesday morning. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an employee at Connor’s Pub was shot around 1:30 a.m. Connor’s Pub is a small bar just north of the Broad Ripple strip. It has food, drinks, live music, and an outdoor patio. Investigators believe a […] The post Security Guard Shot at Pub in Broad Ripple appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.