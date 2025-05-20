10 Essential Ro James Tracks You Need in Rotation
Ro James isn’t your average R&B artist. He’s a genre-blender, a mood setter, and a storyteller with a voice that feels like velvet over fire.
Since stepping into the spotlight, Ro has carved out a lane uniquely his own, merging the grit of old-school soul with the slick confidence of modern rhythm and blues.
He doesn’t just sing about love, pain, and passion — he invites you to feel it with him, bar for bar, note for note.
Born Ronnie James Tucker was raised in a military household, Ro’s nomadic upbringing exposed him to a wide range of musical influences from gospel and funk to classic rock and Prince.
That diversity spills into his sound, creating a musical identity that’s smooth but unpredictable, classic yet experimental. His work is never surface-level. Instead, he gives us layers vulnerability tucked inside swagger, pain softened by melody, and a raw honesty that hits different in today’s polished R&B scene.
Check Out 10 Essentials Ro James tracks You Need In Rotation Below
1. Permission
This platinum-certified single from his debut album ELDORADO (2016) became Ro James’ signature track. With its smooth groove and respectful approach to intimacy, it earned him a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance.
2. Touchy Feely
A standout from his sophomore album MANTIC (2020), this track exudes sensuality with its minimalist production and James’ falsetto, capturing the essence of physical connection.
3. Too Much (feat. Miguel)
This collaboration with Miguel blends their vocal styles seamlessly, creating a track that’s both smooth and emotionally charged.
4. Be Mine
An electric guitar-driven love song from MANTIC, “Be Mine” showcases James’ ability to convey deep affection and commitment through his music.
5. Last Time
This track delves into themes of reconciliation and longing, with James expressing a desire to make things right in a relationship.
6. Already Knew That
A fan favorite from ELDORADO, this song combines a catchy hook with James’ confident delivery, highlighting his flair for storytelling.
7. Excuse Me
Released as a single in 2018, “Excuse Me” finds James reflecting on a relationship where he felt taken for granted, delivering a heartfelt performance.
8. Plan B (feat. Brandy)
Featuring the “Vocal Bible” Brandy, this duet explores the complexities of being someone’s second choice, with both artists delivering emotive performances
9. A.D.I.D.A.S. (All Day I)
From his early EP Coke, Jack and Cadillacs (2013), this track introduced listeners to James’ blend of raw emotion and smooth vocals, setting the stage for his future work.
10. Platonic
A recent release from 2024, “Platonic” sees James exploring the nuances of non-romantic relationships, showcasing his continued growth as an artist.
