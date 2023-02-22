PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Lawrence is a powerhouse and his impact on black gospel music has been felt throughout his entire career.

The Grammy and Stellar award-winning artist has been creating music for more than three decades and has given Christians a beautiful array of music for worship.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!

Below are just a few times that Donald Lawrence deserved his flowers throughout his career.

What is your favorite song by him?

READ MORE GOSPEL NEWS..

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

10 Reasons Donald Lawrence Deserves His Flowers was originally published on praisebaltimore.com