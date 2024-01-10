10 Songs We Want To Hear From Chaka Khan At The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage is the ultimate experience for music and cruise lovers. The idea for the Fantastic Voyage cruise came from Tom Joyner’s desire to give back to his listeners and create a one-of-a-kind experience and that’s what you will get when the icon, Chaka Khan performs live.
Khan’s powerful voice, stage presence, and unique style have influenced countless artists in various genres. She has been dubbed the “Queen of Funk” and is also known for her fusion of funk, R&B, soul, and disco.
To get you ready for the cruise of a lifetime, here are some songs that we hope to hear when Chaka Khan performs live.
We will be Sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas to Labadee, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 27 – May 4, 2024
1. “I’m Every Woman”
Released in 1978, this iconic hit was Chaka Khan’s first solo single after leaving the band Rufus. It quickly became a feminist anthem and remains one of her most popular songs to this day.
2. “Ain’t Nobody”
This funky track from 1983 is a fan favorite and has been sampled by numerous artists over the years. Its catchy chorus and infectious beat make it impossible not to dance along.
3. “Through the Fire”
This emotional ballad showcases Chaka Khan’s incredible vocal range and control. It was released in 1984 and has since become one of her signature songs, often performed at live shows.
4. “Sweet Thing”
Another hit from Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, this song showcases her sultry vocals over a smooth groove that will have you swaying along in no time.
5. “I Feel for You”
Originally written and recorded by Prince, Chaka Khan’s version of this song became a huge success in 1984 thanks to its mix of funk, rap, and pop elements. It won two Grammys and is still a fan favorite.
6. “Tell Me Something Good”
As part of the band Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, this song was their breakthrough hit in 1974. Its soulful sound and powerful vocals earned them their first Grammy nomination.
7. “What Cha’ Gonna Do for Me”
The title track from her fourth solo album in 1981, this song features a funky bassline and Chaka Khan’s powerful vocals that will have you grooving along.
8. Papillon (aka Hot Butterfly)
Released in 1980, “Papillon” is a funky dance track that became one of Khan’s signature songs. Its catchy chorus and groovy bassline make it a fan favorite to this day.
9. “Love Me Still”
This heartfelt ballad from the movie soundtrack for The Bodyguard earned Chaka Khan an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song in 1992.
10. And the Melody Still Lingers On (Night in Tunisia)
This jazzy tune from 1984 features Chaka Khan’s scatting skills and pays homage to jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie. It remains a fan favorite for its unique sound and impressive vocal performance.