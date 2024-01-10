PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Theis the ultimate experience for music and cruise lovers. The idea for the Fantastic Voyage cruise came from Tom Joyner’s desire to give back to his listeners and create a one-of-a-kind experience and that’s what you will get when the icon,performs live.

RELATED: The Highest Honor: Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan & More Inducted Into 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

RELATED: Chaka Khan Doesn’t Need To Be On Any List To Validate Her Career; Here’s Why

Khan’s powerful voice, stage presence, and unique style have influenced countless artists in various genres. She has been dubbed the “Queen of Funk” and is also known for her fusion of funk, R&B, soul, and disco.

To get you ready for the cruise of a lifetime, here are some songs that we hope to hear when Chaka Khan performs live.

We will be Sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas to Labadee, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 27 – May 4, 2024

Want to hop on board the Fantastic Voyage? Call 214-495-1963 or click here to reserve your cabin.

The post 10 Songs We Want To Hear From Chaka Khan At The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage appeared first on Black America Web.

10 Songs We Want To Hear From Chaka Khan At The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com