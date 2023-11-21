PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The chance of car accidents, theft, and robbery increases as the holidays approach. With that being said, staying safe during the holidays requires a combination of being aware of potential hazards and taking proactive precautions.

Here are ten safety precautions to help you stay safe throughout the holiday season.

Remember, staying safe during the holidays is a combination of preparation, awareness, and responsible behavior. It’s essential to enjoy the festive season while prioritizing your well-being and the safety of family and friends around you.

The post 10 Tips to Stay Safe During The Holidays appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

10 Tips to Stay Safe During The Holidays was originally published on thebeatdfw.com