15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

Published on October 14, 2025

We are saddened to learn today (Oct. 14) of the loss of Neo-Soul pioneer D’Angelo, following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement to Variety, his family confirmed the news:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.  We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Breaking through the music scene in the mid-1990s, D’Angelo was largely responsible for the creation of Neo-Soul, blending classic R&B sounds with Hip-Hop influence. While singles such as “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” brought him acclaim, that’s only a small part of his genius.

As we honor D’Angelo’s contributions to music, check out 15 B-Sides worth taking a second listen to.

1. “When We Get By”

2. “Jonz In My Bonz”

3. “Africa”

4. “Feel Like Makin Love”

5. “The Line”

6. “She’s Always In My Hair”

7. “Another Life”

8. “Sugah Daddy”

9. “Unshaken”

10. “Smooth”

11. “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker”

12. “Greatdayndamornin’/Booty”

13. “Your Precious Love”

14. “One Mo’Gin”

15. “Prayer”

