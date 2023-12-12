Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention The Word Christmas

Published on December 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
FINLAND-FATHER CHRISTMAS

Source: MARTTI KAINULAINEN / Getty

16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention The Word Christmas

Did you ever know that some Christmas songs don’t actually say the word “Christmas” in them.

Instead, they talk about things like winter, snow, or being together with loved ones during the holiday season.

These songs still make us feel happy and festive, even without using the word “Christmas.”

Some examples of these songs include “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

They remind us of the fun and joy that comes with the holiday season, even if they don’t say the word “Christmas” directly.

So, when you listen to these songs, remember that they are still about the holiday season, even if they don’t say the word “Christmas” out loud!

Take a look at our list of 16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention Christmas below!

The post 16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention The Word Christmas appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention The Word Christmas  was originally published on wibc.com

1. Let It Snow – Dean Martin

Let It Snow - Dean Martin Source:Getty

2. A Marshmallow World – Dean Martin

A Marshmallow World - Dean Martin Source:Getty

3. Baby, It’s Cold outside – Zooey Deschanel, Leon Redbone

Baby, It's Cold outside - Zooey Deschanel, Leon Redbone Source:Getty

4. Winter Wonderland – Michael Buble

Winter Wonderland - Michael Buble Source:Getty

5. Frosty the Snowman – Jimmy Durante

Frosty the Snowman - Jimmy Durante Source:Getty

6. You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch – Thurl Ravenscroft

You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch - Thurl Ravenscroft Source:Getty

7. Home for the Holidays – Perry Como

Home for the Holidays - Perry Como Source:Getty

8. Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms

Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms Source:Getty

9. Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes

Sleigh Ride - The Ronettes Source:Getty

10. Silver Bells – Dean Martin

Silver Bells - Dean Martin Source:Getty

11. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams

It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams Source:Getty

12. Deck the Halls – Nat King Cole

Deck the Halls - Nat King Cole Source:Getty

13. Jingle Bells – Dean Martin

Jingle Bells - Dean Martin Source:Getty

14. My Favorite Things – Julie Andrews

My Favorite Things - Julie Andrews Source:Getty

15. I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – The Ronettes

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - The Ronettes Source:Getty

16. Happy Holidays – Andy Williams

Happy Holidays - Andy Williams Source:Getty

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close