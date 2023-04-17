Koryn Hawthorne is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry! This talented artist brings a contagious energy to every performance, leaving fans feeling uplifted and empowered. Her music infuses gospel and R&B sounds, creating a unique blend that speaks directly to the soul. With a powerful voice that can hit every note with ease, Koryn has become a household name in the world of Christian music. Her catchy and upbeat songs are the perfect pick-me-up for anyone needing a little bit of joy in their day. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to her music, Koryn Hawthorne is an artist you simply can’t miss!
Check out some of her best moments on Instagram below
7 Times Koryn Hawthorne Slayed On Instagram [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com
1. Red Carpet Ready
Makeup: @reganwmua
Hair : @thehairguruuu
2. All About Growth
Growth is powerful . Here’s to Knowledge, Prayer , Faith , Elevation and Strength. See you in 2023 ✨
3. Before the Stellars
Stellars 2022 , boo 💎
4. Award Winner
We got another one 😭🏆 thank you so much @gospelmusicassoc Dove awards it’s such an honor ! “Best Contemporary gospel album” congratulations to everyone who worked on this album 👏🏽
5. The Shades
Tell me that you rocking with this – ‘Speak To Me” remix at midnight 👸🏾
6. 23
Year 23 🔥 Still learning , still growing .Thank you Lord for this year , it was challenging but through it all you remind me of why you put me here, for purpose , for prosperity, for victory . Here’s to my Jordan year🔥 More territory, more success more ministry. Thank YALL for this gift of another # 1 record on my birthday ,5 weeks straight ‼️ 🎁 $KorynHawthorne
Shirt: @maisondebellefleur
📸 : @quacknationstudios
Stylist: @felipegstylist
7. All White, looking…
Let it snow ❄️