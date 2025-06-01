A Look Into Thunder vs. Pacers 2024-25 Regular-Season Showd...
A Look Into Thunder vs. Pacers 2024-25 Regular-Season Showdowns
As the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder gear up for their highly anticipated 2025 NBA Finals battle, it’s worth revisiting the two times these teams met during the 2024-25 regular season.
Both games highlighted the strengths and potential of each squad, offering a glimpse into the challenges and strategies that will likely shape the Finals series.
These regular-season matchups revealed both the Thunder’s defensive dominance and the Pacers’ offensive potential.
Oklahoma City’s success stemmed from their ability to control tempo, create turnovers, and rely on the brilliance of Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Pacers, on the other hand, have leaned heavily on Haliburton’s playmaking and Siakam’s versatility to thrive in high-pressure moments.
With these lessons in hand, expect Indiana to make adjustments as they prepare for the Finals.
They’ll need Haliburton at his best and will likely emphasize safeguarding the ball and maximizing transition opportunities.
On the flip side, the Thunder will look to exploit their superior depth and defensive discipline, just as they did in the regular season.
The stakes are higher this time around, and both rosters have evolved since their last meeting.
1. March 29, 2025 – Thunder 132, Pacers 111
When these two teams met again in late March, this time in Oklahoma City, the Thunder showcased why they were one of the most dominant teams all season. They cruised to a 132-111 victory, marking their ninth straight win.
Once again, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the star of the show, scoring 33 points. His teammate Lu Dort also stepped up, contributing 22 points on an impressive 6-of-7 from three-point range. The Thunder’s depth was on full display, with Jalen Williams adding 18 points despite the absence of key big man Chet Holmgren due to injury.
Indiana struggled to keep up with Oklahoma City’s pace and efficiency. While Tyrese Haliburton scored 18 points, it wasn’t enough to counteract the Thunder’s balanced attack. The Pacers, known for their transition offense, were uncharacteristically outperformed in fast-break situations as OKC’s defense held firm, limiting turnovers while shooting over 51% from the field.
2. December 26, 2024 – Thunder 120, Pacers 114
The first matchup took place in Indianapolis, where the Thunder edged out a 120-114 victory to extend their winning streak to nine games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s MVP candidate, dominated the night with 45 points, tying his career high. He shot an efficient 15-for-22 from the field and was perfect from the free-throw line, sinking all 11 attempts.
Indiana found moments of brilliance, with Andrew Nembhard leading the team with 23 points and Pascal Siakam chipping in 22 points and 10 rebounds. Despite holding a 15-point lead in the first half, the Pacers couldn’t contain Oklahoma City’s surging offense in the fourth quarter. The Thunder’s ability to execute in crunch time, capped by a Gilgeous-Alexander three-pointer with under a minute to go, sealed the win.
One key factor in the Pacers’ loss was the uncharacteristic quiet night from Tyrese Haliburton, who finished with only four points. Indiana’s 11 turnovers also proved costly, as Oklahoma City capitalized on the extra opportunities to swing the game in their favor.
