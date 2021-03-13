All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 13, 2021 —

To say that Daniel Cameron‘s behavior surrounding the investigation of Breonna Taylor‘s case has been a letdown would be an understatement.

Kentucky’s embattled, Republican attorney general seems determined to help officers evade accountability for Taylor’s murder. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was killed in her home when cops botched the execution of a no-knock warrant last March.

Last fall Cameron moved to keep quiet a grand juror in the case who filed a motion to speak out about the decision for an indictment that did not hold accountable any officers involved in the shooting accountable.

Prior to that, Cameron gave an interview with “Fox and Friends,” labeling Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Saturday Night Live” performance as “disgusting.”

His particular gripe centered around the rapper taking a break during the performance of her hit song “Savage,” where she replayed a quote from activist Tamika Mallory.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery,” Mallory argued during a press conference after it was revealed a Jefferson County grand jury declined to bring forth charges directly related to Breonna Taylor‘s death.

“I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women, there’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m trying to do my job is disgusting.” Cameron said in response to the performance.

Megan and her dancers stood in victory poses with their fists raised high as “Protect Black women” flashed across the scene. Right before the audio clip, Megan also played a snippet of Malcolm X’s 1962 speech where he declared, “The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.”

Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged in the case for firing shots into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched raid. Cameron stated that the involved officers acted lawfully because they were fired upon by Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker while entering Taylor’s apartment.

The attorney general later confessed he did not recommend murder or manslaughter to the grand jury for that very reason. Police claim that a bullet fired from Walker struck the thigh of Sgt. John Mattingly. Walker maintains he shot in self-defense, fearing an intruder.

While he voices support of Black women, his handling of the Breonna Taylor case shows anything but. Since the case gained national attention following the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Cameron’s actions consistently proved he was far from concerned with making sure Taylor’s case received the care and attention it deserved.

From the poorly planned release of his engagement photos to the release of the grand jury tapes, it’s apparent that Cameron is only invested in securing and upholding the idea of whiteness.

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family was originally published on newsone.com