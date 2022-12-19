HomeCelebrity News

Black Santa Toy Drive 2022

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

On December 17th we hosted our annual Black Santa Toy Drive, bringing in families and children from all over the city of Indianapolis. Check out some of the content we’ve captured at the event!

READ MORE…

Last Minute Amazon Friendly Christmas Gift Ideas 

Cole Parker Gives Tips on Safety & Situational Awareness During The Holiday Season 

Buy Now, Pay Later Could Pose Challenges For Holiday Shoppers 

Black Santa Toy Drive 2022  was originally published on hot1009.com

1. Black Santa Toy Drive 2022

Black Santa Toy Drive 2022 Source:other

Black Santa Toy Drive 2022 

Close