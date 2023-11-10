Blessed! Erica Campbell Receives Two 2024 Grammy Award Nominations

Today (November 10th) the nominees for the Grammys in the Gospel category were announced and it’s a who’s who in the genre.
Get Up’s first lady, Erica Campbell continues her amazing year with 2 nominations, Best Gospel Album for her latest work “I Love You,” and Best Gospel Performance/Song for her single “Feel Alright (Blessed).” Hip-Hop Gospel is represented this year with Lecrae (Church Clothes 4) and Da’ T.R.U.T.H. (Emanuel) both receiving nominations for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Kirk Franklin and Tasha Cobbs Leonard both received two nominations as well.
Who will take home the award? The 66th GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing live on Music’s Biggest Night will air live on CBS and streaming on Paramount Plus.
Take a look at the nominees and their music below.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
- Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
- Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
- Melvin Crispell III – God Is
- Kirk Franklin – All Things
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- Blessing Offor – Believe
- Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
- Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do
- for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am
- Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems
Best Gospel Album
- Erica Campbell – I Love You
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
- Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
- Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
- Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando=
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Blessing Offor – My Tribe
- Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
- Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
- Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
- Phil Wickham – I Believe
Best Roots Gospel Album
- The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
- Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
- Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
- Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
- Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
