Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce

Although Jason Kelce fell to the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce tied the knot his now wife, Kylie Kelce, who selected Jason as a #1 overall pick!

Eagles Hall of Fame Center Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie Kelce revealed that the couple met through Tinder on the Kelce brothers document on Amazon Prime titled Kelce

“Jason won’t let me lie about this,” Kylie, 31, said before sharing, “We met on Tinder.”

Kylie had no idea that it was Jason Kelce that she matched with on Tinder. “None of his pictures showed Eagles football,” she said. However, Kylie found familiarity when taking a deeper look into the pictures, only to realize that it was Jason Kelce, she still found it incredible for a professional athlete to be looking for love on Tinder and assumed that his profile was a ‘catfish’,

Kylie was finally able to put the catfish worries to rest when she was invited by Jason to meet him and some friends at a local bar. Kylie accepted the invitation, thinking it would “hilarious either way” if it turned out to really be the Eagles player or someone “pretending to be him,” she said.

Jason Kelce, 35, recalls his feelings the moment he met Kylie that night.

“Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” Jason recalled.

Kylie says he first night with Jason Kelce was a little less memorable. Even with the soon to be love of his life and friends surrounding him, Kelce managed to catch some Z’s.

“Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep,” she said in the documentary.

“Not the best first impression for me,” Jason said of the moment.

Jason was able to recover from the previous fumble, and tried his luck again with his then blind date.

Kylie added, “The next day, he called and was like, can we try that again?” and said he “did much better” impressing her when they met up the next time.

Who is Kylie Kelce?

Kylie Kelce is the wife of Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce. Born in 1992, Kylie grew up in Narberth, Pennsylvania — a suburb of Philadelphia. Kylie attended Cabrini University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication in 2017.

According to the Cabrini Athletics page, Kylie was a collegiate-level defensive field hockey player. Kylie started in all 18 games on the Cabrini University team in her freshman year and was named Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) Rookie of the Year, All-CSAC First Team

“One of the best decisions I’ve ever made was to become a part of the Cabrini Field Hockey family,” Kylie wrote via Instagram in 2019. “The experience gave me memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. Happy #D3week! #CSACchamps #worklifebalance.”

Kylie and Jason currently reside in Philadelphia with their three daughters: Wyatt, Elliott and Bennett.

