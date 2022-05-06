CeCe Winans Lead The 37th Annual Stellar Awards With 8 Nominations

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The Stellar Awards ceremony is the longest-running African American awards program on TV and this year will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15th & 16th. With the show being around the corner and Don Jackson of Central City productions called into Get Up! to give us some exciting news! This year’s theme will be “renew, revive, rejoice.” When speaking about the transition from Las Vegas to Atlanta, Jackson said “Well, you know, a lot had to do with COVID. We couldn’t go back to Vegas with the size of you know, a 10,000 audience and so that, and plus we were in Atlanta for some 10 years doing this show and had just a great, great audience.”
Listen:
Jackson also gave Get Up the exclusive on the nominations! CeCe Winans leads the pack with 8 nominations including Artists of the Year, Song of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year. Following Winans were Tamela Mann and Pastor Mike Jr. with 8. Jonathan McReynolds + Mali Music and Todd Dulaney racked up 7 noms. Kelontae Gavin and Maverick City Music received 5 nominations.
Choirmaster and Gospel legend Ricky Dillard will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award along with 5 2022 Stellar nominations. Aaron Lindsey will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon award.
The 37th Annual Stellar Awards takes place on July 15th and 16th.
Check out some of the major nominations below and more here at TheStellarawards.com/2022nominees
1. Artist of the Year
- CeCe Winans; Believe For It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
- Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
- Maverick City Music; Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition; TRIBL Records
- Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group
- Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group
2. Song of the Year
- All Of My Help; Nathaniel Zaccheus Bean & Ricky Dillard; Motown Gospel
- Amazing; Michael McClure Jr., Adia Andrews, Giano Piero Reverberi, Brian Joseph Burton, Gianfranco Reverberi & Thmosa Decarlo Callaway; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
- Believe For It; CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee & Mitch Wong; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
- Help Me; Bartholomew Orr, Justin Pearson, La’Tia Mann, Phillip Bryant, Tamela Mann & Tiffany Mann; Tillymann Music Group
- Jireh (Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine); Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Steven Furtick & Chris Brown; TRIBL Records
3. Album of the Year
- Anthems & Glory; Todd Dulaney; MNRK
- Believe For It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
- I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group
- Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
- Overcomer; Tamela Mann; Tillymann Music Group
4. Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year
- Heal The Land; G.I.; BGA Music Group
- My God; Jor’Dan Armstrong; Encouragement Music
- One Call; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records
- Redeemed ft. Mali Music; Amethyst; Independent
- Sick World; Deitrick Haddon X Zaytoven; Black Own Black / Tyscot
5. Praise and Worship Song of the Year
- Believe For It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
- Great; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration
- Joyful; Dante Bowe; Bethel Music
- Residue; Jason Nelson; Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / Fair Trade Services
- You’re All I Need; Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
6. Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year
- Bri Babineaux; The Encounter Continues; Bri Babineaux Music/Tyscot
- CeCe Winans; Believe For It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media
- Kelly Price; Grace; Motown Gospel
- Kim Person; Journey 2.0; KLP Music Enterprise
- Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group
7. New Artist of the Year
- E. Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records
- Evvie McKinney; This Is Evvie McKinney EP; Motown Gospel
- Jason McGee & The Choir; Power; My Block Inc.
- Josh Copeland; No Fear; Anointed Sounds / MNRK
- Lasha’ Knox; God of Miracles; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
8. Male Artist of the Year
- Israel Houghton; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
- Kelontae Gavin; The N.O.W. Experience; RCA Inspiration
- Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group
- Todd Dulaney; Anthems & Glory; MNRK
- Travis Greene; Oil + Water; RCA Inspiration
9. Duo/Chorus Group of the Year
- 1K Phew & Lecrae; No Church In A While; Reach Records
- Dawkins & Dawkins; Never Gets Old Vol 2; Legacy Music Group
- Israel And New Breed; Feels Like Home, Vol. 1; District 11 Entertainment
- Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK
- Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition, TRIBL Records
10. Quartet of the Year
- Alphonso D. Bowen; He’s A Wonder; Kelsi 29 Music
- The Brown Boyz; The Reintroduction; SIX19 Music
- The Mighty Gospel Warriors; The Live Virtual Experience; 4clouds Records
- Tim White & ReFocused; Always There: Live Virtual Experience; Independent
11. Choir of the Year
- Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago; Praise Party Vol 1; Inspired People
- Jason Clayborn & The Atmosphere Changers; God Made It Beautiful; Jay Clay Music / Tyscot
- Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling; Third Round; Hez House Entertainment / RCA Inspiration
- Pastor David Wright & NY Fellowship Mass Choir; Miracles; Godfather Records
- Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel
12. Youth Project of the Year
- Alana Inez; Thank You Lord; Law Ent
- Janessa Smith; Finish This Race; Inspired Recording
- Rodney Iler; Secrets; Independent
- Sa’Vannah Aaliyah; I Got It; BGA Music Group