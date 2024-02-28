PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Source: A_Lein / Getty
STATEWIDE — If you are looking for a reason to celebrate this hump day, consider heading to your favorite breakfast place in honor of National Pancake Day
.
True, it may not be a traditional holiday, but your week could still be brightened by a stack of fluffy pancakes and a glass of orange juice (or milk).
Continue reading for some local restaurant recommendations that will be serving the food Wednesday.
Of course, chains such as IHOP and Cracker Barrel will also be plating warm hotcakes, if you do not desire a local spin on the breakfast classic.
Local Takes on Pancakes:
The post Celebrate National Pancake Day in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Celebrate National Pancake Day in Indiana
was originally published on
wibc.com
1. Savory or Sweet Dutch Baby Pancakes – Milktooth – Indianapolis
Source:Getty
2. Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes – Conner’s Kitchen + Bar – Indianapolis
Source:Getty
3. Cinnamon Roll Pancakes – Art’s Skillet – Indianapolis
Source:Getty
4. Cheesecake Pancakes – Hotcakes Emporium East – Indianapolis
Source:Getty
5. Banana & Oats Pancakes – Caffé Buondí – Carmel
Source:Getty
6. Hawaiian Pancakes – Blueberry Hill Pancake House – Mooresville
Source:Getty
7. Sweet Cream Pancakes – Ginger’s Cafe – Noblesville
Source:Getty
8. Pancake Sandwiches – Curve Cafe – Mishawaka
Source:Getty
9. Nutella Cakes – Nellie’s Restaurant – Newburgh
Source:Getty
10. Pancake and Ham Stackers – Spyro’s Restaurant – Fort Wayne
Source:Getty