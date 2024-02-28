Listen Live
Celebrate National Pancake Day in Indiana

Published on February 28, 2024

Blueberry pancakes

STATEWIDE — If you are looking for a reason to celebrate this hump day, consider heading to your favorite breakfast place in honor of National Pancake Day.

True, it may not be a traditional holiday, but your week could still be brightened by a stack of fluffy pancakes and a glass of orange juice (or milk).

Continue reading for some local restaurant recommendations that will be serving the food Wednesday.

Of course, chains such as IHOP and Cracker Barrel will also be plating warm hotcakes, if you do not desire a local spin on the breakfast classic.

Local Takes on Pancakes:

The post Celebrate National Pancake Day in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

1. Savory or Sweet Dutch Baby Pancakes – Milktooth – Indianapolis

2. Lemon Buttermilk Pancakes – Conner’s Kitchen + Bar – Indianapolis

3. Cinnamon Roll Pancakes – Art’s Skillet – Indianapolis

4. Cheesecake Pancakes – Hotcakes Emporium East – Indianapolis

5. Banana & Oats Pancakes – Caffé Buondí – Carmel

6. Hawaiian Pancakes – Blueberry Hill Pancake House – Mooresville

7. Sweet Cream Pancakes – Ginger’s Cafe – Noblesville

8. Pancake Sandwiches – Curve Cafe – Mishawaka

9. Nutella Cakes – Nellie’s Restaurant – Newburgh

10. Pancake and Ham Stackers – Spyro’s Restaurant – Fort Wayne

