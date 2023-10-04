Celebrate National Taco Day With These Triangle Favorites!

Normally we would reserve our taco consumption for Tuesdays, but in this case, we’re making an exception!
October 4 is National Taco Day in the States. Of course, there are plenty of deals around from the likes of Taco Bell, On The Border, and more. However, considering that we’re one of the Food Truck capitals of America, how about we take a look as some of our local taco spots?
Of course, North Carolina’s Latinx/Hispanic community is ever present in the Triangle, making a mark on our culinary landscape. Here are some of our favorites, with some help from the News & Observer and Eater Carolinas.
1. Carrburritos
711 W. Rosemary St., Suite 2315, Carrboro
2. 13 Tacos And Taps
10511 Shadowlawn Dr, Raleigh
3. Jose and Sons
4112 Pleasant Valley Rd, Raleigh
4. Chido Tacos
2330 Bale St. Suite 100, Raleigh
5. Chubby’s
4711 Hope Valley Road, Durham / 2444 Wycliff Road, Raleigh
6. Que Chula Craft Tacos
149 W. Franklin St., Suite 110, Chapel Hill
7. El Rey del Taco
3600 Capital Blvd, Raleigh
8. Gym Tacos
220 E. Six Forks Road, Raleigh / 3701 Hillsborough St., Raleigh
9. Centro
106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh
10. NuvoTaco
2512 University Drive, Durham