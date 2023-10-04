Listen Live
Celebrate National Taco Day With These Triangle Favorites!

Published on October 4, 2023

Burnt cheese taco with shrimps, fajita spice, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Source: Tatiana Terekhina / Getty


Normally we would reserve our taco consumption for Tuesdays, but in this case, we’re making an exception!

October 4 is National Taco Day in the States. Of course, there are plenty of deals around from the likes of Taco Bell, On The Border, and more. However, considering that we’re one of the Food Truck capitals of America, how about we take a look as some of our local taco spots?

Of course, North Carolina’s Latinx/Hispanic community is ever present in the Triangle, making a mark on our culinary landscape. Here are some of our favorites, with some help from the News & Observer and Eater Carolinas.

Celebrate National Taco Day With These Triangle Favorites!  was originally published on foxync.com

1. Carrburritos

711 W. Rosemary St., Suite 2315, Carrboro

2. 13 Tacos And Taps

10511 Shadowlawn Dr, Raleigh

3. Jose and Sons

4112 Pleasant Valley Rd, Raleigh

4. Chido Tacos

2330 Bale St. Suite 100, Raleigh

5. Chubby’s

4711 Hope Valley Road, Durham / 2444 Wycliff Road, Raleigh

6. Que Chula Craft Tacos

149 W. Franklin St., Suite 110, Chapel Hill

7. El Rey del Taco

3600 Capital Blvd, Raleigh

8. Gym Tacos

220 E. Six Forks Road, Raleigh / 3701 Hillsborough St., Raleigh

9. Centro

106 S Wilmington St, Raleigh

10. NuvoTaco

2512 University Drive, Durham

