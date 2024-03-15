Listen Live

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at These Local Establishments

Published on March 15, 2024

STATEWIDE — If you are looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with a traditional beer or meal, consider heading to one of the many Irish establishments around the state.

Whether you plan to order a Guinness or enjoy a sober holiday with a Shepherd’s Pie, these restaurants and pubs have you covered.

Not seeing your favorite Irish spot? Let us know what we missed in the comments!

*Note: All images are taken from Getty and do not reflect the listed restaurants.*

1. O’Reilly’s Irish Pub & Restaurant – Indianapolis

2. Golden Ace Inn – Indianapolis

3. Nine Irish Brothers – Indianapolis

4. Brockway Pub – Carmel

5. Muldoon’s on Main – Carmel

6. The Irish Lion Restaurant & Pub – Bloomington

7. Cook McDoogal’s Irish Pub – Kokomo

8. Corby’s Irish Pub – South Bend

9. Kate O’Connor’s Irish Pub – New Carlisle

10. Sonka Irish Pub – Terre Haute

