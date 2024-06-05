Listen Live
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

Published on June 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore

Source: R1 / R1

 

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

From everyone here at Radio One Baltimore, we are proud of your achievements and we salute you!

Keep scrolling to see our members of the Class of 2024!

Submit your photos here for a chance to be featured!: Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook! [Details Here]

The post Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE] appeared first on 92 Q.

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Annijah from Bowie State University

Annijah from Bowie State University Source:Courtesy of Annijah Simpson

2. LaToyia From Notre Dame Of Maryland University

LaToyia From Notre Dame Of Maryland University Source:Courtesy Of LaToyia Glover

3. Tierre From Strayer University

Tierre From Strayer University Source:Courtesy of Tierre Tates

4. Corey From Sparrows Point High

Corey From Sparrows Point High Source:Courtesy of Leah Blackwell
Trending
AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Entertainment

Sheila Bell Opens Up About Her Inspirational Journey in Dealing with Breast Cancer

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Local

IMS President Doug Boles Asks Race Fans to Plan Ahead for Indy 500

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close