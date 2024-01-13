Listen Live
Celebrity News

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Published on January 13, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded by 22 women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on January 13, 1913. Its founders were Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive C. Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mamie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young.

It is one of the largest predominately black sororities, with more than 300,000 initiated members.

Motto: “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Pyramid/Lady Fortitude

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s  Founder’s Day, we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

The post Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta appeared first on Black America Web.

Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Lena Horne

Lena Horne Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

2. Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack Source:WENN

Official Chapter: Alpha

3. Pat Smith

Pat Smith Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Iota Alpha

4. Natalie Cole

Natalie Cole Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Upsilon 

5. K. Michelle

K. Michelle Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Beta Alpha

6. Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Eta Kappa

7. Kim Coles

Kim Coles Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Alpha Lambda 

8. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

9. Maurette Brown Clark

Maurette Brown Clark Source:Radio One Digital

Official Chapter:  Kappa Phi

10. Ruby Dee

Ruby Dee Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

11. Shirley Caesar

Shirley Caesar Source:Terrell Artis

Official Chapter: Honorary

12. Shirley Chisholm

Shirley Chisholm Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Brooklyn Alumnae

13. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Source:Radio One

Official Chapter: Zeta Alpha

14. Candice Wiggins

Candice Wiggins Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Omicron Chi

15. Wilma Rudolph

Wilma Rudolph Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Alpha Chi

16. Val Demings

Val Demings Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Orlando Alumnae

17. Mary McLeod Bethune

Mary McLeod Bethune Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

18. Fannie Lou Hamer

Fannie Lou Hamer Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

19. Jacque Reid

Jacque Reid Source:Getty

Official Chapter: New York Alumnae

20. Soledad O’Brien

Soledad O'Brien Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

21. Gwen Ifill

Gwen Ifill Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

22. Melissa Harris-Perry

Melissa Harris-Perry Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Pi Omicron

23. Nikki Giovanni

Nikki Giovanni Source:WENN

Official Chapter: Honorary

24. Daphne Maxwell Reid

Daphne Maxwell Reid Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

25. T’Keyah Crystal Keymah

T'Keyah Crystal Keymah Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Beta Alpha

26. AJ Johnson

AJ Johnson Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Eta Kappa

27. Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Theta Beta

28. Aunjanue Ellis

Aunjanue Ellis Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Gamma Psi

29. Suzzanne Douglas

Suzzanne Douglas Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

30. Wendy Davis

Wendy Davis Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Alpha

31. Betty Shabazz

Betty Shabazz Source:Getty

Official Chapter: Honorary

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close