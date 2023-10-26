Clergy & Pastor Appreciation 2023 Luncheon Recap!

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

On October 26th Praise Indy 1310AM, 95.1FM hosted a Clergy & Pastor Appreciation Luncheon at the Madam Walker Legacy Center!

This event brought the community together for the first time in nearly three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic. This luncheon was designed to bring the Pastor, Clergy, and community together to celebrate Pastor appreciation month.

Every year, the month of October is observed as Pastor’s Appreciation Month or Clergy Appreciation Month and we wanted to take our time to appreciate them!

The event was hosted by Tina Cosby and Tony Lamont who did an amazing job as masters of ceremony, getting the people going as well as acknowledging all the Pastors and clergy in attendance. Letting them know their efforts and existence are recognized and appreciated!

Thank you to our sponsors Davis & Associates, Eskenazi Health, and McDonalds for supporting this spectacular event for an amazing cause

Check out our Clergy & Pastor Appreciation Luncheon Recap below!

