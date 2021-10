PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Superfoods are powerful allies for our bodies and each have functions to help specific needs. Holistic nutritionist and wellness chef, Shauna Faulisi , shares her favorite foods for skin health in an exclusive interview with poosh.

As you may know, the things we eat and drink have a direct effect on the way we look and feel. There are certain foods that can be a great source of hydration with nutrients that are focused directly toward preventative skincare. Below you will see some of the top foods to help prevent wrinkles:

Source: poosh.com

RELATED: 10 Foods & Drinks That Are Surprisingly Terrible For Your Heart

RELATED: Common Items & Foods That Naturally Whiten Teeth

REALTED: The Secret To Reading Labels On Food

Eat These Foods To Prevent Wrinkles was originally published on praisedc.com