Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell may be the Grammy Award-winning singer we know and love, but she’s also a fashionista in her own right.

She’s gearing up to host this year’s Urban One Honors alongside award-winning journalist Roland Martin. She recently sat down with Hello Beautiful to chat about some of the fashions we can expect to see from her and her co-host.

She reveled in supporting African and African-American designers; and shared she’s wearing a piece from her friend Al Johnson that “looks like a party” as well as a simple black dress from Keirra Sheard’s line Eleven60.

This isn’t her first rodeo. Erica Campbell has a history of procuring specific looks that highlight her personal style.

We complied this gallery of some of her most fashionable moments. Take a look below.

