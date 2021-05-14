PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

This Sunday, the Urban One Honors will highlight some of the biggest names in film, television, and music. Hosted by Grammy-Award-winning gospel artist, author, and syndicated radio personality Erica Campbell and award-winning journalist, author, and news anchor Roland Martin, we are in for a show full of great music, memorable fashion, and prestigious attendees.

This year’s Honors concept highlights the power of a woman with the theme, “Women Leading the Change.” The awards show will pay tribute to the women who have made notable contributions in business, media, health, and politics while making an impactful change within the Black community.

The star-studded event is currently in it’s third year. The last Urban One Honors, which took place on December 5, 2019 and aired on January 20, 2020, was hosted by by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker. The honorees included : veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone (Lifetime Achievement Honor); Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Missy Elliott (Music Innovation Honor); Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx (Entertainment Icon Honor); and Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper (Represent Change Honor).

In honor of the monumental night in entertainment, we’re taking a look at the fashion and attendees to hit last year’s red carpet.

Fashion Flashback: The Fly & Fabulous At The 2020 Urban One Honors Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com