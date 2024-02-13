Fire at House Under Construction in Fishers

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FISHERS, Ind.–There was a fire at a house under renovation in Fishers Monday night.

The Fishers Fire Department said it was in the Breakwater subdivision. That’s near Brooks School Road south of East 116th Street. They were called about it just before 11.

“Additional homes beyond the woods were a concern with fire extension, however, firefighters were able to contain the fire without additional spread to other buildings,” said Fishers Police in a news release Tuesday morning.

Multiple engines from the Fire Department had to be used to establish water supplies.

No injuries were reported. They are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

