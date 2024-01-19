Front Row Rundown: Cassie, Gunna, DDG, Pusha T, And More At Paris Fashion Week

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Yes, ladies! We are just a few weeks into the new year, but it’s alreadyseason again. Starting with menswear runway inandand continuing to menswear and womenswear presentation shows inand

So far, we’ve seen nothing but stand-out style and popping trends on and off the runway. We’ve also caught some of our favorite fashionable Black celebrity men out and about.

We love to see it! Nothing is more sexy and alluring than a confident man with personality and style.

Paris Fashion Week (PFW) has been particularly star-studded. Chris Brown, DDG, Gunna, Pusha T, and Quavo are just some of the men spotted in the City of Lights.

See selected captures from Black celebrity photographer MathLabs.

Held January 16 to 22, PFW promises 74 international fashion houses and designer brands. Pharrell Williams headlined this year’s fashion extravaganza with his Western-style Louis Vuitton show. Other shows we’re watching include Rick Owens, Dior, Givenchy, Loewe, Balmain, AMI, and Valentino.

Front Row Rundown: Amiri Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 Presentation

The Amiri Menswear show, held on January 18, was dripping with star power. Chris Brown – known for setting trends and taking fashion risks – sat in the front row. He wore a fuzzy chocolate brown sweater, white turtleneck, and brown pants. He accessorized his cool look with black-rimmed and yellow lens shades and a black fitted.

Chris’ friend and fellow music influencer, Gunna, was also spotted chilling with Chris at the show. Gunna wore the leather trend with a stand-out red leather trench.

Cameras also caught rapper

DDG

at the Amiri presentation. DDG wore a two-piece red look with a red denim jacket and wide-leg pants in one of his first appearances since becoming a new parent with Halle Bailey

Black men continue to step up their fashion game – and we are swooning! See our front row rundown and favorite Black male fashion moments so far.

Front Row Rundown: Cassie, Gunna, DDG, Pusha T, And More At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com