Get The Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle With These Looks From Essence Fest 2024

Essence Fest is a great place to gather inspiration for your next protective hairstyle. The annual gathering attracts the most creative looks, from braided baldies to elaborate updos, and we were on the scene to capture some of the looks.
Essence celebrated 30 years in New Orleans, a city known for its colorful history, mouth-watering cuisines, and sweltering heat. With temperatures hitting the mid-nineties, finding a style that can serve a lewk while braving the heat is vital.
The girlies did not come to play this year. Because women have an intense allegiance to braids, an abundance of styles decorated the convention center. From goddess braids that cascaded below the bum to cornrowed buns that gave a nod to our ancestors, we witnessed the creativity of Black women and how they express themselves through hair.
Braids weren’t the only hair trends we spotted during the three-day festival. Many women played with color and texture to achieve their looks. Tookie, the creator of the viral braided baldie trend, showed off an electric neon green buzz cut that illuminated the SheaMoisture activation.
And then there’s me. I wanted something cute and easy to maintain for my Essence Fest look. I. wanted an eye-catching style that would be easy to maintain, so I opted for beaded cornrows on the top with Mayvenn’s Peruvian body wave in the back. This low-maintenance style allowed me to enjoy myself without worrying about the heat, my edges, and daily manipulation.
There was a wealth of hair inspiration at Essence Fest. If you’re searching for your next hairstyle, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of our favorite looks that’ll have you running to your stylist.
Get The Inspiration For Your Next Hairstyle With This Looks From Essence Fest 2024
1. BlondieSource:Ryen Cooper
If anyone ever told you blonde hair doesn’t belong on Black women, show them this photo. This beauty allowed her short blonde cute to showcase her bright smile and glowing skin.
2. Braided NinjaSource:Marsha B
This is what happens when a braided baldie meets a ninja bun. This Essence Fest attendee looked amazing in cornrows that were braided into a fun top knot.
3. Braided MohawkSource:Marsha B
This eccentric mohawk featured an elaborate design in the front, reminiscent of styles from a 90s hair show.
4. Micro braids, but make them goddessSource:Marsha B
My brain shutters at how long this braided look took, but my heart smiles at the end result. This Essence Fest attendee rocked micro goddess braids that fell past her waist. The blonde shade perfectly complimented her brown skin!
5. Textured mohawkSource:Marsha B
This textured mohawk was such a vibe. Not only is it easy to maintain, it can also survive the Nola heat.
6. Bantu KnotsSource:Marsha B
Bantu Knots are always a good idea, and this beauty obviously got the memo.
7. CornrowsSource:Marsha B
Straight back cornrows used to be a classic alternative to box braids. We don’t see them as often because as braided styles continue to evolve, people stray away from the style’s simplicity. This Essence Fest attendee took it back to basics with four cornrows pulled back into two buns.
8. Goddess Braids,Source:Marsha B
This beauty took her goddess braids to the next level by adding cornrows in the front, and accentuating the style with a copper tone. It’s giving pumpkin spice!
9. Textured UpdoSource:Marsha B
This baddie rocked a textured updo fit for a Queen. This looks reminds me of our ancestors and how they told stories through their hair.
10. The Beaded BaddieSource:Marsha B
Bob-length twists also made a cameo during Essence Fest, and it was a look! This attendee accessorized her hair with fun beads and charms that elevated her look from cute and simple to unique and eccentric.