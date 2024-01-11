Getting Married? Head to the Northwest Indiana Bridal Expo.

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Are you trying to plan a wedding, but don’t quite know where to start? If so, you may want to attend the Northwest Indiana Bridal Expo this weekend.

The free event features a variety of “wedding specialists” – including photographers and DJs – who can help you get everything in order for your big day. It will run Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Porter County Expo Center.

While this expo will be open to both brides and grooms, Tom Buczynski – one of the owners of Louie’s Tux Shop – says many brides attend as part of a “girls’ day.”

Average weddings in the U.S. cost about $30,000, and planning can seem overwhelming. Buczynski believes that meeting with so many experts in one day can save you lots of time and stress.

He also emphasizes that you do not need to get everything done at once. Continue reading for five of the most time-sensitive tasks you will need to complete if you will be having a traditional wedding ceremony.

Register for the Northwest Indiana Bridal Expo and learn more here. If you do not live in the area, find other regional expos here.

Time-Consuming Wedding Elements:

