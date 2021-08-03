HomeCelebrity News

Happy Anniversary To Steph And Ayesha Curry! Here Are Our Favorite Times With The Curry Family

Posted 8 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Steph and Ayesha Curry celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this week on Saturday (July 30) with Ayesha sharing a sweet message to her “adventure partner”.

 

Since being teenage sweethearts and marrying in 2011, the Currys together have won NBA championships, launched cookbooks, and created a family with three children, Canon, 3, Ryan, 6, and Riley, 9.

Over the years the couple has expressed their love openly on Instagram and shared many of their family times with us. Here are our favorite times the Currys were #RelationshipsGoals!

Here are our favorite times the Currys were #RelationshipsGoals!  Happy anniversary to the lovebirds. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Anniversary To Steph And Ayesha Curry! Here Are Our Favorite Times With The Curry Family  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 4 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close