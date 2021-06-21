HomeCelebrity News

Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day

Posted June 21, 2021

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

After a number of colorful Juneteenth events took over the nation on Saturday, the weekend celebrations continued as Father’s Day images flooded the web. Some chose to step out and spend the day amongst the people, while other dads opted to keep things close to home – cherishing the love and admiration that can only be experienced amongst family.

Will Smith, Barack Obama and Nas were just a few personalities from the world of entertainment to share what Father’s Day means to them. Check out the gallery to see how some of your favorite celebs spent their special day.

Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Will Smith Kicked It With His Kids Trey, Willow & Jaden

2. Kevin Hart Sent Out Major Father’s Day Love

3. Nas Saluted A Fallen Father & Friend

4. Diddy Flexed With An Old School Cut

5. Dave East Shared A Throwback Pic Of His OG

6. Swizz Posted A Clip with His Son & The Late DMX

7. T.I. Couldn’t Be Prouder of His Son Domani Harris

8. Offset Got Some Very Loving Cards from His Children

9. 50 kicked it with his youngest son, Sire Jackson

10. John Legend Got A Wonderful Suprise

11. The Game Got a Fresh Bouquet

12. Bow Wow Took his Daughter, Shai Moss, to the ‘Fast 9’ Premiere Friday

13. Fetty Wap Made An Adorable Mess With His Baby Girl

14. Snoop Saluted All the Dads Doing their Duty

15. ‘This Is Us’ Actor Sterling K. Brown Shared A Post of His Beautiful Kids

16. Ludacris Offered Powerful Words On Family

17. Iman Shumpert Uploaded A Clip Of His Family Show ‘Teyana & Iman’

18. Our Forever President Barack Obama Highlighted A Worthy Cause

19. Chance The Rapper Thanked His Father

20. Actor Lance Gross & Fam Went on a Whirlwind Adventure

